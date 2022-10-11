Rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s in most locations today under mostly sunny skies. To the northwest, where there have been more clouds and even a few showers today, temperatures only made it into the 60s.

We will see more clouds spread across our region as we head into the night. Our temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, then slowly fall through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 9 to 18 mph and gusts around 25 to 30 mph. That flow of warm air will once again push our temperatures into the upper 70s.

A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring us a few spotty showers Wednesday morning followed by a better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, but our severe weather threat is low. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up half an inch of rain or less from this system, but we need any rain we can get!

Some of that rain will linger into Wednesday night, mainly before midnight, then our skies will clear by Thursday morning as that cold front pushes off to the east. That cold front will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm air from the south and pulling cooler air down from the north instead. As a result, Thursday and Friday will be sunny but breezy and noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Another weather system will bring us a brief warm-up and an isolated chance of rain this weekend. As that system moves out, sunny skies return, but our high temperatures will dip into the 50s to start next week!

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.