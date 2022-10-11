Birthday Club
Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials have been working to improve the quality of Evansville’s parks, and now they’re focused on removing unwanted guests. Park visitors say Geese have become a nuisance at Garvin Park, and people are complaining.

Robert McCord and his family have considered Garvin park to be a place for bliss and family bonding for at least 10 years.

”A place a way from it all. Ya know the hustle and the bustle. Here it’s peace here. There’s no honking, screaming and yelling,” said McCord. Except for the geese of course.

City of Evansville Deputy Mayor and Parks Director, Steve Schaefer, says state and federal officials paid Garvin Park a visit to survey the geese overcrowding issue.

”We want to reinvest in Garvin Park however you can’t so that if there’s an overpopulation problem,” said Schaefer.

Evansville Parks and Recreation officials say cleaning up geese poop isn’t the only complaint they’ve received. Schaefer says visitors have complained about the poop on walk ways and in the grass, geese obstructing walk ways, and more.

Park officials say they’ve decided to attempt goose egg addling, which will prevent the eggs from hatching by putting corn oil on them according to the Humane Society.

Schaefer says they’ll continue to look for more solutions.

