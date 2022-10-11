Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in.

It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars and Monday night was the first night of raising money, which involved a live event for followers to donate. Organization members then gave each other pies in the face or gave the dogs treats as a reward. In three hours, the shelter received over 12,000 dollars.

”It’s important because we have a lot of animals that has special care, special surgeries, and to just keep us going through the winter months,” says Executive Director, Tangela Smith.

The fundraiser will be going on all week. If you would like to donate to It Takes A Village, the link to the fundraiser is on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.