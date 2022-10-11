Mo’s House reopening after murder incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed.

Officials say McHargue was stabbed in the men’s restroom of Mo’s House when he and 29-year-old Zachary Parksey got into an argument.

According to officials with the Evansville Police Department, McHargue was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After the incident, Mo’s House closed for the next two days.

According to a social media post, they are now set to reopen Tuesday night.

Parksey was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a murder charge.

