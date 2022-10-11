Birthday Club
Mild October Temps

By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny with isolated showers possible...mainly north if Interstate 64. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees behind a lighter southerly wind. Tonight, mostly cloudy and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s behind mild southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

Thursday, behind the cold front, sunny and cooler as high temperatures drop into the upper 60s. Breezy northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour can be expected.

