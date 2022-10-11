League of women voters help with voter registration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Election day is about a month away and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.

The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana were set up outside of ‘Lucas Place Two’ helping people with voter registration.

The women also provided information for election day.

Board Member Barbara Delker says they are bipartisan and will help anyone sign up. She emphasized that no matter who you support it’s important to get out and vote.

”Make sure to exercise the right to vote because democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s important to participate,” says Delker.

If you still want to register, you can head to the Voter Registration Office in the Civic Center or head to indianavoters.com.

