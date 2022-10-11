Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

League of women voters help with voter registration

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Election day is about a month away and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.

The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana were set up outside of ‘Lucas Place Two’ helping people with voter registration.

The women also provided information for election day.

Board Member Barbara Delker says they are bipartisan and will help anyone sign up. She emphasized that no matter who you support it’s important to get out and vote.

”Make sure to exercise the right to vote because democracy is not a spectator sport. It’s important to participate,” says Delker.

If you still want to register, you can head to the Voter Registration Office in the Civic Center or head to indianavoters.com.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Zachary Page
Officials identify apartment stabbing victim, suspect facing murder charge
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD: Evansville missing juveniles found

Latest News

Fall Festival Record Numbers
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
Pink Energy Files for Bankruptcy
Pink Energy files Chapter VII Bankruptcy
Evansville City Council Meeting
Evansville City Council meets to discuss pay rate for city employeees
Neighborhood Watch 10/10
Neighborhood Watch 10/10