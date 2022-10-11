Jury moves outside to see suspect’s car on day 7 of Ill. murder trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week two of a murder trial in Fairfield, Illinois for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols.

Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.

Testimony began Tuesday with officers from the Illinois State Police as well as the FBI who conducted separate searches of the car Bodey Murbarger used at the time of Megan Nichols’ disappearance. Court then moved outside so jurors could have the chance to see the car themselves.

This was an on-record portion of the proceedings, meaning defense, prosecution, and jury were there along with the judge and court reporter. The agent who led the FBI’s search of the car showed jurors where they found a red stain in the trunk, underneath the trunk lining below the locking mechanism.

The stain tested positive in the field for blood. Once back in the courtroom, the jury also heard from the FBI agent who collected Megan Nichols’ remains once they were discovered, and saw the pictures from the scene.

The court also heard from an FBI DNA expert who confirmed the blood in Murbarger’s trunk came from Megan Nichols’. The trial continues on Wednesday.

