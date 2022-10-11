Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Mich., with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A judge made his ruling Monday after a fourth day of testimony against Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. They’re charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Jurors haven’t heard that two men were acquitted of conspiracy charges in federal court in a separate trial and two more were convicted.

Judge Thomas Wilson says disclosing the results to the jury might be unfair to prosecutors who are running the state trial against Morrison, Musico and Bellar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Zachary Page
Officials identify apartment stabbing victim, suspect facing murder charge
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD: Evansville missing juveniles found

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94
x
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
Register to Vote
League of women voters help with voter registration