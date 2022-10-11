Birthday Club
Henderson fire damages 6 apartment units

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Green Street.

According to a social media post, that fire happened just before midnight.

Henderson Fire Department says when they arrived they found heavy fire venting from one of the six apartments.

They say the fire was put out quickly, but all six apartment units suffered damage from the fire.

Officials say those occupants have been displaced, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

