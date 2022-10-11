Henderson fire damages 6 apartment units

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Green Street.

According to a social media post, that fire happened just before midnight.

Henderson Fire Department says when they arrived they found heavy fire venting from one of the six apartments.

They say the fire was put out quickly, but all six apartment units suffered damage from the fire.

Officials say those occupants have been displaced, but no one was hurt.

