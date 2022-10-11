Henderson Commissioners discuss new fire station

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a progress report on the plans for a new Fire Station One Tuesday.

Officials say the new building will be located at 540 Second St.

Eric Chambers, representing design firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, showed a proposed site plan for the project and a conceptual drawing for a floor plan.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials say the commission gave support to moving from conceptual stage to a schematic design that is needed to get a cost estimate for the project.

They say the contractor for the city began demolition of the former IBT education building on Second Street to make way for construction of the new main fire station.

Officials say re-purposing the old education building into the fire station design was originally considered, but a decision was made to build a new facility from the ground up.

The commission discussed other items at their meeting, including the following:

--Finalized an ordinance re-establishing an Assistant City Manager position for the city.

--Passed first reading of an ordinance amending and prohibiting the use of a public water source by mobile food units and emphasizing the rules for disposing waste grease, wash water and liquid.

--Awarded a bid for the purchase of a truck for Henderson Municipal Gas.

--Approved the appointment of John Stroud to the Code Enforcement Board to fill an unexpired term previously held by Matt Calvert.

--Approved a consent agenda with one set of minutes and resolutions for the utility phase of the Wathen Lane upgrade and an agreement with the state turn lanes on Kentucky 425.

The next Henderson Board of Commissioners meeting is set for October 25 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.