Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army.

Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve been going at it for six weeks, and while there’s still some work to do, the men of the Harbor House are moved in, and settling back in.

Beck says it was essential that they remodel.

“I really wanted our guys to see something different when they opened the door, and to change what they remembered. So it was the most important thing, apart from getting them back in here and getting them settled,” says Beck.

They completely revamped the building.

The Kitchen Manger, Jerrod Weaver, has been with Harbor House for about 9 months, so he’s seen the space transform firsthand.

He walked us through the work they’ve done, starting with the chapel.

“As you can tell, new paint and new carpet and everything. That’s about it,” says Weaver, “this is where we get the word in on Sundays and Bible Studies on Thursdays.”

The Chapel leads into the living area.

“Biggest remodel, all new furniture and carpet in here as well,” says Weaver.

The kitchen also saw a huge facelift, knocking down one wall and adding a new one.

“There was a wall over there, and now we moved it over, just put this one in so it divides,” says Weaver, “we serve through the window there.”

Along with all of the cosmetic changes to the building, there were some creature comforts put in as well.

Air fresheners, curtains in the dorms, and most importantly according to Beck, new bedding.

“New bedding said a whole lot to these guys about how valuable they are. I keep saying, look around at what God’s done here. That’s God loving on these men, speaking to them that they have value, that they have worth, and that they’re important here, and that they’re important to God,” says Beck.

Beck and Weaver both say it was miraculous to see how quickly the men moved back into the home and immediately commented on how it was much “homier” than they anticipated.

Beck says they’ve got teams coming in at the end of the month to help finish up the last few things they need, and she’s glad the worst of the work is over.

She says her guys are more than just a group of homeless men, and she’s happy they were able to come in and feel at home.

Not only were they focused on the short-term renovations, Beck says they’re already looking forward to hopefully expanding and having a second building.

She says the homeless problem is here to stay, and regardless of the shooting that took place, these men need a place to call home.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.