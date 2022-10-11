Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations.

Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.

Executive Director of Advancement for Evansville Rescue Mission, Kyle Gorman, says the nonprofit participates in the fall festival annually, but the financial gain from this year surpassed last year’s amount.

“For us this was our largest year we ever had. We grossed over $30,000 throughout the week,” said Gorman. “That’s a lot of mac and cheese at $5 a cup.”

Gorman says the money raised at the fall festival will be used for their Gobbler Gathering event in November. He says during the event Evansville Rescue Mission gives out 1500 food boxes to families that don’t have a “proper thanksgiving meal”.

“To see so many people appreciate the things that are happening in all of the nonprofits, it was just an incredible week,” said Gorman.

Other nonprofits and churches say they also had a great week at the 2022 fall festival. Catalyst Church sold food and drinks out of their fall festival food booth also. Catalyst Church Pastor, David Whitmore, says although they did not have a major financial increase in sales compared to previous years, they are still able to ensure the community benefits from the thousands of dollars they raised.

“When we receive the 100% of the profit from the fall festival when we give it all out its for food pantry, outreach opportunities, benevolence, people in need we try to help as best we can,” said Whitmore.

Whitmore says the church’s efforts to support the community would be nearly impossible without fundraisers like the fall festival.

“We’re not a rich church but we have a loving Jesus that loves the community so much,” said Whitmore. “So having an event like this like the fall festival partnering with the Nut Club its, we can’t do without it.”

Catalyst Church fundraised over $20,000 from selling goods at the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall festival.

