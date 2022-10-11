EFD responds to house fire on N. Second Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to North Second Avenue for house fire Monday night.

Officials say the fire started just after 11:30 p.m.

Our 14 News photographer on scene says two homes appeared to have caught on fire. One seems to be severely damaged.

Officials with Central Dispatch say it took crews about an hour to get the flames put out. Crews are back on scene because the fire rekindled around 4:30 a.m.

We’re checking in with officials for more information. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.