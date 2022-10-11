Birthday Club
County Commission approves pay increase for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Deputies

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners have unanimously approved a contract for Deputy Sheriffs which raises salaries 30% percent over the next four years and increases longevity and retention benefits.

Officials say the contract raises salary and benefits for Vanderburgh Co. Deputies from near the bottom of Indiana counties to near the top.

Commission President Jeff Hatfield said, “Helping negotiate the largest pay and incentive package for our Vanderburgh County Deputies has been one of the best experiences I have had as a Commissioner.”

Commission Vice-President Ben Shoulders said, “This is a great day for our community in improving the lives of our law enforcement officers and their families.”

Commission Member Cheryl Musgrave said, “Raising the salaries and improving benefits, in order to not only attract, but to retain the best qualified law enforcement officers is a giant first step in the right direction toward combatting the increasing crime and violence that our community has begun to experience.”

