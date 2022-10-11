Colson Montgomery’s Minor League year in review, from Low-A to Double-A

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In 2022, Colson Montgomery made the jump from Low-A to Double-A in his first full year as a Minor League shortstop with the Chicago White Sox.

14 Sports caught up with Montgomery at his old stomping grounds of League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana after Baseball America named him the White Sox 2022 Minor League Player of the Year.

Shortstop Colson Montgomery could have been a star college basketball player.



He chose baseball ... and the @whitesox are thrilled that he did.



White Sox 2022 Minor League Player Of The Yearhttps://t.co/EbYXw7CHwb — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 19, 2022

“Me doing it my first year meant a lot because it was all the time that I put in the offseason,” Montgomery said. “Those long days, the long hours, those times when you really didn’t want to do much and you just went out and you did it because you have goals for yourself. This is one of the goals I had, and for me to do it my first year is pretty cool.”

Montgomery finished the year hitting .274 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. The MLB has him ranked 57th in the 2022 Prospect Rankings.

“There’s a lot of built up tension and pressure. Each time you move up, your standards and the expectations get a lot harder,” Montgomery said. “I’ve built a lot of relationships with people at each level. It’s just the same game, you have to mature with the game.”

The Dubois County native showed his true competitive colors to a national audience as the shortstop reached base in 50 straight games.

“Once I got on, you’re like ‘ok I can relax,’ but in the same day, I’m a competitor and I wanted to keep it going. I just went out and played and when I was out there I didn’t think about it at all,” he said.

So what is Montgomery up to now?

“I play a lot of golf. I really wasn’t a golfer, but now I’m starting to play golf because I’ve got time on my hands. Also hanging out with my friends and my family.”

Colson will head to his training facility in Nashville before heading to spring training.

