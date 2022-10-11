Blue Moon Ballroom seizing all operations, officials say

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are seizing all operations.

According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment.

Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get refunds at point of purchase.

They say Eventbrite customers will get their refund from Eventbrite.

This comes after the Corydon School building was bought for plans to renovate it into a music venue.

