Agriculture Commissioner of Ky. speaks about the importance of women in agriculture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, Ryan Quarles was in Owensboro earlier today.

Quarles spoke at the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference about the importance of women in this field and in his life as well. President Babette Overman says the conference was focused on empowering, celebrating and educating women in agriculture. This year was focused oncommunity and mentoring the next generation of young women in agriculture.

”And I think we are now 23 years later, and in our audience are some of the original founding women, we have seen where we have come full course and that now we have the opportunity to mentor. Those who began the organization, we are now mentors. So it’s a wonderful opportunity,” says Overman.

The conference not only included other guest speakers but an awards ceremony celebrating new members, and all around excellence in the organization.

