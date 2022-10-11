Birthday Club
2nd annual Night Out for Special Needs kicking off Tues. night

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night id the second annual Night Out for Special Needs.

The event is set to be hosted by Autism Evansville.

Officials say the event is being held at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to all families with a child or adult with special needs.

They say several law enforcement agencies will be there including Evansville Police’s Horse Patrol and K9 units.

No registration is required.

