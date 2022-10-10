Valparaiso shuts out Aces Women’s Soccer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorite Valparaiso notched two first-half goals to grab the early momentum on Sunday on its way to a 3-0 victory over the visiting University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Evansville came out the aggressor at the start, as UE sophomore midfielder Hailey Autenrieb challenged reigning MVC Goalkeeper of the Year Nikki Coryell in the first 40 seconds with a shot from eight-yards out, but Coryell punched it away. Then, seven minutes later, fifth-year midfielder Abby Phelps was denied on a free kick by a diving Coryell on another quality chance.

The two teams would battle back-and-forth in a wide-open first 25 minutes of action, until the Beacons would strike first. Midfielder Molly O’Rear was able to find the ball in the mixer off a free-kick, and slotted it into the bottom-right corner to give Valpo a 1-0 advantage.

The Beacons would add to their lead in the 35th minute, as reserve midfielder Addy Joiner struck from out top to record her team-leading fourth goal of the year and give Valpo a 2-0 lead. Valparaiso would then add the final score of the match in the 60th minute, as defender Abbey Hillman blasted a ball to the upper-corner from the right front of the penalty area to move the score line to 3-0.

Evansville nearly got a goal in the 87th minute, but Coryell denied Phelps on a penalty kick after a handball infraction to keep the final score intact.

Valparaiso remained a half-game behind league-leading Missouri State with Sunday’s result, as the Beacons move to 5-6-3 overall and 4-1-1 in the MVC with the victory.

Evansville moves to 1-8-4 overall and 0-5-2 with the loss. The Purple Aces will return home to Arad McCutchan Stadium on Thursday night, as UE will host Drake at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.