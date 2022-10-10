Birthday Club
Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former ISP trooper accused of arson has been postponed to 2023.

Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020.

[Former trooper accused of setting house on fire appears in court]

He was arrested in February of 2021 for arson and insurance fraud charges. A charge of cruelty to an animal was added when troopers say two dogs were killed in the fire.

Jury selection in this case was scheduled to begin Monday but has now been postponed to April 10th, 2023.

Galloway resigned after his arrest.

