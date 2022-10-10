Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former ISP trooper accused of arson has been postponed to 2023.

Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020.

He was arrested in February of 2021 for arson and insurance fraud charges. A charge of cruelty to an animal was added when troopers say two dogs were killed in the fire.

Jury selection in this case was scheduled to begin Monday but has now been postponed to April 10th, 2023.

Galloway resigned after his arrest.

