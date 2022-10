EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a crash in Evansville.

Dispatchers say it just happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack.

They say the crash involves a car flipped on its side.

Our crew on scene says it was flipped back over around 4:45 p.m.

Drivers will want to avoid that area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.