Rain chances return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After some chilly weather this weekend, milder weather has taken over to start the workweek. Our temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon under ample sunshine!

As the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 70s, then through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 50s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

We will see more clouds throughout the day Tuesday, and a few spotty showers may be possible, mainly across the northwest corner of the Tri-State. The best chance of rain will probably be in portions of southeast Illinois north of I-64. Despite the clouds and a slight chance of rain, a warm breeze from the south will push our temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80° again Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be rather breezy at times with warm air blowing in from the south-southwest at around 7 to 17 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. That will send our high temperatures into the upper 70s one more time, then a cold front will come in from the northwest and clash with that flow of warm, southerly air.

Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible from about midday on Wednesday through the afternoon and evening hours as that cold front swings through our region. While some of those storms may contain lightning and strong wind gusts, our severe weather threat is low. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up around half an inch of rain or less from this system, but some isolated higher totals are possible if you get caught under a thunderstorm.

That cold front will push off to the east Wednesday night, taking the clouds and rain with it. That cold front will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm air from the south and pulling cooler air down from the north instead. As a result, Thursday and Friday will be sunny but about 10° cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.