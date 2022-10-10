Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night.

According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.

Crews say they were on scene for more than three hours making sure flames were put out.

