Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire

Brush fire in Gibson Co.
Brush fire in Gibson Co.(Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night.

According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.

Crews say they were on scene for more than three hours making sure flames were put out.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
29-year-old Zachary Parksey
EPD: Man arrested for murder following stabbing at Evansville bar
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
Zachary Page
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing
Deputy Bryan Hicks and his wife Tammy share their favorite moments from this year's West Side...
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal

Latest News

Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire
EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg