Pink Energy files Chapter VII Bankruptcy

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After closing their doors in September, Pink Energy filed bankruptcy on October 7.

We told you about a Gibson County woman who had issues with Pink Energy before they shut their doors.

Today, we spoke with the woman, Pam Negron, once again to find out her thoughts on the bankruptcy being filed.

She says the bankruptcy claim might be a step in the right direction of getting answers from CEO Jayson Waller.

“What I want out of it is for them to replace my damage, and I think that he should have to pay his creditors back,” says Negron, “that’s what I want out of it, and all the harm he’s done to all of these people out all over the place, all the damage he’s done, he should be responsible for it.”

Bill Perry has had his solar panels from Pink Energy for almost two years. He was over a year in when he found out his panels were never connected to the grid.

Just like Negron, he stopped making his payments months ago.

“If they would come in and put this stuff together, and I would start making power, I’d start making payments again today,” says Perry, “I’m not going to make payments on something that’s useless to me.”

Perry is just one of the many Pink Energy customers who have found themselves with faulty solar panels and payments stacking up for a service they may not even be able to use.

According to the documents, Pink Energy has over 58-million dollars in total claims, and customers like Perry and Negron feel as though they’re the ones left to pick up the pieces.

When asked about why he got into solar energy in the first place, Perry says he felt as though he was doing the right thing.

“It sounds gullible. I guess it was, but I didn’t know anything about solar, and these people came in and told me how great it would be, and I said, ‘okay, let’s do it.’ I think if it was done right with someone that was honest. I think it would’ve been a good thing,” says Perry.

The actual bankruptcy document is over 3,000 pages long, and highlights the thousands of creditors, including businesses and individuals, who were impacted by Pink Energy.

As far as the next steps for Indiana customers, Attorney Generals in multiple states, including Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri have filed Civil Suits against Pink Energy.

Multiple Hoosier customers have reported to us that they’ve filed complaints, however, there is still no word yet from the Indiana Attorney General’s Office on what their steps may be.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to follow it as the legal proceedings continue for the bankruptcy claims.

