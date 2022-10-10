Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro Health loosens masking policy

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy.

Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will still require masking.

Owensboro Health will evaluate and update the masking policy for all of its locations on a weekly basis and use CDC data as the benchmark.

“Throughout the pandemic, Owensboro Health has closely followed federal and state guidelines to make key decisions and keep our communities safe,” said Chief Medical Officer Francis DuFrayne, M.D. “Recently, CDC gave health systems more flexibility to adjust their masking requirements in counties where the transmission rates are not considered high.”

Owensboro Health will evaluate the CDC transmission rates each Monday and determine weekly masking requirements for each of its facilities.

· Counties rated “red” by CDC – Masking required at Owensboro Health facilities

· Counties rated “orange, yellow or blue” – Masking optional unless otherwise noted

Owensboro Health’s official mask guidance will be kept current on its website, OwensboroHealth.org/Masking.

Updates will be made every Tuesday and will be based on CDC’s transmission rate data from the previous Monday. Visitors can also call their Owensboro Health facility or watch for signage upon entry.

Owensboro Health has physical locations in nine counties: Daviess, Muhlenberg, Grayson, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Ohio, Logan and Perry (IN).

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD: Evansville missing juveniles found
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Zachary Page
Officials identify apartment stabbing victim, suspect facing murder charge

Latest News

Jeremy Galloway
Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
Traffic Alert: Car flipped during crash in Evansville
Galloway Trial Rescheduled
Galloway Trial Rescheduled
Drunk Semi Driver
Drunk Semi Driver