New Deaconess Urgent Care officially open

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care West has officially opened.

Officials say the new urgent care is located on West Franklin Street.

According to a press release, the new facility is to provide convenient and immediate care options for those living and working on the west side of Evansville.

Officials say providers will include physicians, family nurse practitioners and physician assistants. They will be able to treat minor injuries and illnesses such as the following:

Stitches

School/sport/DOT physicals

Flu vaccines

Covid-19 vaccines

TB test/readings

Administer breathing treatments

The clinic will also include on-site lab and x-ray services.

According to a release, the new facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled online.

