New Deaconess Urgent Care officially open
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Clinic Urgent Care West has officially opened.
Officials say the new urgent care is located on West Franklin Street.
According to a press release, the new facility is to provide convenient and immediate care options for those living and working on the west side of Evansville.
Officials say providers will include physicians, family nurse practitioners and physician assistants. They will be able to treat minor injuries and illnesses such as the following:
- Stitches
- School/sport/DOT physicals
- Flu vaccines
- Covid-19 vaccines
- TB test/readings
- Administer breathing treatments
The clinic will also include on-site lab and x-ray services.
According to a release, the new facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled online.
