Monday Sunrise Headlines

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire under is investigation this morning in Evansville.

Crews put out flames at the South Green River Road Apartment.

A person was hurt in a shooting overnight. Police say a man was found on Hatfield Drive with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Evansville police are looking into two deadly stabbings from over the weekend.

One of them reportedly happened inside the bathroom of an Evansville business.

Ghost Kitchens are popping up across Evansville, and industry experts say it’s a trend that’s expected to grow.

Traffic is back to normal on West Franklin Street this morning.

All those food booths and rides were quickly torn down and shipped out.

All that’s left is to find that West Side Nut Club Half Pot winner.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

