IHSAA conducts annual blind draw, for Football Sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting into the second week of October now, and that means it’s time to start thinking about the postseason, of high school football. Only one more week left of regular season play in Indiana, so that means Sunday night, was the IHSAA sectional draw! Below are all the pairings of the sectionals in southwest Indiana.

--IHSAA CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16--

Floyd Central @ North

Castle @ New Albany

--IHSAA CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 24--

Jasper has the BYE

Memorial @ Bosse

Boonville @ Harrison

Central @ Reitz

--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 30--

Vincennes Lincoln @ Gibson Southern

Owen Valley @ Mt. Vernon

Princeton @ West Vigo

Washington @ Pike Central

--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 32--

Scottsburg @ Corydon Central

North Harrison @ Southridge

Madison @ Heritage Hills

Charlestown @ Salem

--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 40--

Forest Park @ North Posey

Mitchell @ Paoli

Tell City @ Crawford Co.

Perry Central @ Mater Dei

--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 48--

North Daviess has the BYE

South Spencer @ Tecumseh

Springs Valley @ Providence

West Washington @ Eastern Greene

***All sectional games will either be Friday, October 21 or Saturday, October 22***

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.