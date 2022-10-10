IHSAA conducts annual blind draw, for Football Sectionals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting into the second week of October now, and that means it’s time to start thinking about the postseason, of high school football. Only one more week left of regular season play in Indiana, so that means Sunday night, was the IHSAA sectional draw! Below are all the pairings of the sectionals in southwest Indiana.
--IHSAA CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16--
Floyd Central @ North
Castle @ New Albany
--IHSAA CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 24--
Jasper has the BYE
Memorial @ Bosse
Boonville @ Harrison
Central @ Reitz
--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 30--
Vincennes Lincoln @ Gibson Southern
Owen Valley @ Mt. Vernon
Princeton @ West Vigo
Washington @ Pike Central
--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 32--
Scottsburg @ Corydon Central
North Harrison @ Southridge
Madison @ Heritage Hills
Charlestown @ Salem
--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 40--
Forest Park @ North Posey
Mitchell @ Paoli
Tell City @ Crawford Co.
Perry Central @ Mater Dei
--IHSAA CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 48--
North Daviess has the BYE
South Spencer @ Tecumseh
Springs Valley @ Providence
West Washington @ Eastern Greene
***All sectional games will either be Friday, October 21 or Saturday, October 22***
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.