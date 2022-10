EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’.

That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed.

They also say ‘Halloween in the Sky’ will end with a special announcement for the 2023 season.

