Funeral services underway for toddler killed in Evansville

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is underway for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him.

The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday.

His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, on Walnut Street, at 11 a.m.

His burial will follow after the funeral service at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Police say 21-year-old Tavion Cobb returned Nyheim to his mother unresponsive. She took him to the hospital where authorities say it was discovered he had skull fractures and other injuries.

[Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest]

Cobb faces several charges, including murder.

