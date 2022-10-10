Funeral services underway for toddler killed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is underway for a toddler who police say was killed by a man who was supposed to be watching him.

The obituary for 18-month-old Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday.

His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church, on Walnut Street, at 11 a.m.

His burial will follow after the funeral service at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Police say 21-year-old Tavion Cobb returned Nyheim to his mother unresponsive. She took him to the hospital where authorities say it was discovered he had skull fractures and other injuries.

Cobb faces several charges, including murder.

