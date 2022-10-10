Birthday Club
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave passes away

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave has died.

Hargrave served as sheriff from 1994 through 2002. According to his obituary, he passed away on Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Visitation will be at Bradley’s Colonial Chapel on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.

Hargrave will be laid to rest Wednesday at St. Clement Catholic Church in Boonville at 10 a.m.

He was 65 years old.

