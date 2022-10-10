Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville City Council meets to discuss pay rate for city employeees

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, the Evansville City Council is set to hear the first reading of a pair of ordinances on city districts.

The conflicting proposals come as data from the 2020 Census gives council members a better look at how the city’s landscape is changing.

Council members will continue their discussion on the pay rate for city employees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Zachary Parksey
Evansville bar stabbing victim identified, suspect facing murder charge
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD: Evansville missing juveniles found
59-year-old Lewis Bonds
Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property
Zachary Page
Officials identify apartment stabbing victim, suspect facing murder charge

Latest News

Neighborhood Watch 10/10
Neighborhood Watch 10/10
Jeremy Galloway
Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023
Owensboro Health loosens masking policy
Crash on Weinbach and Pollack
Car flipped during crash in Evansville