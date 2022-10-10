Evansville City Council meets to discuss pay rate for city employeees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, the Evansville City Council is set to hear the first reading of a pair of ordinances on city districts.

The conflicting proposals come as data from the 2020 Census gives council members a better look at how the city’s landscape is changing.

Council members will continue their discussion on the pay rate for city employees.

