EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Sunday night.

Dispatch confirms that call came in just before 11 p.m. for a person shot in the leg.

They say the incident happened on Hatfield Drive.

Police reports show the victim told officers he was jumped by three men while walking home from work. He says he didn’t have anything to give them so they shot him and ran away toward Walmart.

He was taken to the hospital for his injury.

