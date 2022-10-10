Birthday Club
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.

Joseph Rowley Mugshot
Joseph Rowley Mugshot(Source: Webster County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on four separate warrants.

25-year-old Joseph Rowley of Wheatcroft was taken into custody on Saturday night.

Deputies say he blew past a road check on State Route 109, leading to a pursuit that lasted several miles. They say Rowley was found hiding in a garage at the end of that pursuit.

He was arrested and is facing over a dozen charges, including fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia possession and numerous traffic charges.

