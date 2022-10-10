Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s behind mild southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary concern is a damaging wind threat.

