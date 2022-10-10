Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Breezy, Warmer

9/2 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/2 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. Tonight, clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday, becoming partly sunny with isolated showers...mainly during the morning. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tuesday night, mostly cloudy and not as cool as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s behind mild southerly winds. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary concern is a damaging wind threat.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
29-year-old Zachary Parksey
EPD: Man arrested for murder following stabbing at Evansville bar
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
Zachary Page
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing
Deputy Bryan Hicks and his wife Tammy share their favorite moments from this year's West Side...
Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Warmer weather and a chance of rain midweek
14 First Alert 10/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/9 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/9 at 5pm
14 First Alert 10/9 at 5pm
14 First Alert 10/8 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/8 at 10pm