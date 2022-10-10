Affidavit: Man arrested for driving semi-truck drunk, damages property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to the 1600 block of Marbo Avenue Sunday night for a hit and run.

Police reports show while officers were headed to the location, the reporter called back saying they found the vehicle involved and blocked it in at a dead end.

According to an affidavit, the caller told dispatch the vehicle involved was a semi-truck.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the semi attempting to turn around at the dead end street. The driver was told to turn off the vehicle.

Police say while speaking with driver they noticed he was slurring his speech and had dark glossy eyes. The driver was also having a hard time explaining what he was doing in the roadway.

EPD officials identified the driver as Lewis Bonds.

When Bonds was asked to get out of the semi, he clutched the door to keep his balance, according to police.

According to an affidavit, officers found a destroyed fence and an SUV that had a broken taillight, rear bumper damage and scratches. The vehicle that hit and tore down the fence also pushed the SUV about five to seven feet east of where it was originally parked.

Police say Bonds told them he drank half a gallon of whiskey earlier in the night prior to driving. Bonds told police he was driving to find a place where he could sleep.

According to an affidavit, after completing several field sobriety tests Bonds’ BAC level came back over twice the legal limit at 0.208.

Bonds was taken to the hospital for jail clearance and then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more

Motor Vehicle - Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment

