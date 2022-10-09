Wesleyan women’s soccer defeated by Walsh

OWENSBORO. (WFIE) - Women’s soccer competed hard, but dropped a 2-0 home decision to Walsh on Saturday afternoon.

Walsh now moves to 6-5-2 (4-4-2 G-MAC) while Wesleyan falls to 3-9 (2-7 G-MAC).

The Cavaliers scored one goal in each half to give the game it’s final score. Wesleyan out shot the Cavaliers 7-5 in the second half after recording just two shots in the first half.

Elizabeth Collier recorded three shots in the game, including two on frame. Ilana Hall and Ashlyn Payton recorded Wesleyan’s other two shots-on-goal.

Reegan Garrity made eight saves in the game.

The Panthers hit the road next week when they travel to Cedarville, Ohio, for a matchup with the Yellow Jackets. The game will take place next Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.

