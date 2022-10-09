Warmer weather and a chance of rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last night was our coldest night since April as temperatures dipped into the low to mid 30s and many locations start the day with some patchy frost. We then warmed into the upper 60s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and an occasional breeze from the southwest.

As the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back through the 60s and 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by the end of the night under clear skies.

Warm air will continue flowing in from the south-southwest through the middle of the week. Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and our temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

It looks like the cold front that will move through our region midweek is speeding up a bit. Some parts of the Tri-State could see a few showers as early as Tuesday night. Our rain chances will then ramp up throughout the day Wednesday. It looks like our best chance of rain will be Wednesday afternoon and evening, then the rain will taper off to our east Wednesday night, and we will be dry by Thursday. In total, most of us will probably pick up about 0.5″ of much-needed rain.

That cold front will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm air from the south and pulling cooler air down from the north instead. As a result, our high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

