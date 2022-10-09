USI men’s soccer’s senior day spoiled by Omaha

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to the University of Nebraska Omaha on Saturday night, 4-1. The Screaming Eagles fall to 1-9-2, 1-2-0 Summit League, while the Mavericks improve to 5-4-1, 2-1-0 Summit League.

USI honored their seven seniors before the match on Saturday. The Eagles honored Brian Winkler (Philpot, Kentucky), Ryan Olwig (St. Peters, Missouri), Mical Hardtman (Hamilton Parrish, Bahamas), Colten Walsh (St. Louis, Missouri, Luke Lindsay (Plymouth, Minnesota), Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri), and Alec Meissner (St. Charles, Missouri).

USI came out of the game hot with an early goal to take a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute off a goal from Nevins who scored off two beautiful passes by Ednilson Voiles (Jeremie, Haiti) and Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri). Omaha was able to equalize late in the first half off a goal from Theo Klein to head into halftime tied at 1-1.

The second half was all Mavericks, scoring just three minutes into the half as Klein earned his brace. Later in the second half, Omaha scored two goals in six minutes off the boots of Kenji Mboma Dem and Tevin Rochester to finish off the Eagles and win the match 4-1.

USI finished the match with 10 shots, their first time finishing a match with double-digit shots this season. The Eagles were outshot 19-10 and the Mavericks had an 11-4 advantage in shots on goal. Nevins and Barton led the Eagles with two shots while six other Eagles tallied shots. Nevins, Barton, Voiles, and Hardtman all recorded one shot on goal for USI. Meissner finished the match with the four goals allowed, he made seven saves on the 19 shots faced.

UP NEXT FOR THE EAGLES:

USI takes a long break before heading on the road for back-to-back matches. The Eagles will fly to Denver, Colorado with a matchup with the University of Denver on October 19 with an 8 pm (CDT) kickoff. USI then takes on Lindenwood University for the second time this season when they play the Lions in St. Charles, Missouri on October 23 with kickoff at 2 p.m.

