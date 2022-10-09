Birthday Club
KWC Men’s Soccer earns hard-fought draw with Walsh

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Looking to avenge their loss to the Cavaliers earlier this season, the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s soccer team played Walsh to a 0-0 draw today at Panther Field. 

Wesleyan now moves to 7-3-3 (4-2-3 G-MAC) while Walsh moves to 7-4-3 (4-4-2 G-MAC). 

The Panthers still find themselves in the thick of a tight race for the G-MAC playoffs, as they now sit in fourth place with five games remaining. The top six qualify for the G-MAC tournament at the end of the year.

After Walsh controlled much of the first half, Wesleyan took it to the Cavaliers in the second half, putting up eight shots, compared to just four for Walsh. The Panthers had some good chances in the final 20 minutes, with Julian Gonzalez putting a shot just over the bar, and Xavier Angel having a shot blocked by the defender just in front of goal, but they couldn’t put one away.

Arthur Hill controlled the game from goal, making three saves in the contest.

Julian Gonzalez, Theo White and Adrian Stokke each had two shots in the game, with Stokke and Haakon Torvbraaten each putting one on frame. 

Wesleyan will look to continue their strong season next week when they head to Cedarville for a big matchup with the Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.

