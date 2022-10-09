KWC Football falls hard at Quincy

QUINCY, ILL. (WFIE) - Competing in their last non-conference game of the season, the Kentucky Wesleyan football team fell 46-9 at Quincy this afternoon.

Quincy now moves to 3-3 (0-1 GLVC), while Wesleyan falls to 2-4 (1-2 G-MAC).

After a first half that saw Quincy take a 9-0 lead into the break, Wesleyan looked like they would get it going as Blake Vivrette knocked a field goal in from 40-yards out to make it a 9-3 game early in the second half. The joy was short lived, however, as Quincy scored 24 unanswered points to go up 32-3 with 13 minutes left in the game. Brennen McGuire showed his speed on a 46-yard touchdown reception from Wiley Cain in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as KWC dropped this one 46-9.

Wiley Cain went 8-for-15 with 121 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Brennen McGuire tallied 62 receiving yards, while David Florence notched six receptions for 53 yards.

Despite the loss, Jalen Humphrey was all over the field on defense, recording 13 total tackles in the game. His 324 career tackles places him at second all-time in KWC history, and he needs just 24 more to pass legend Brian Seider for the most all-time. Jaden Santos-Lopez recorded 1.5 sacks in the game, while Damario Foster notched his first sack of the year.

Wesleyan will look to bounce back next week when they host Findlay in a battle with the reigning G-MAC Champions. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. CT at Steele Stadium.

