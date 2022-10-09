IHSAA boys and girls cross country sectionals held at Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys and girls cross country season has reached the postseason. Runners took their first strides on the road to the state finals as they participated in sectional meets all across the state.

Angel Mounds was the site for the local sectional, and Reitz swept both team titles.

Below are the team and individual results for the both the boys and girls races. The top five teams advance to regionals, as well as the top 10 placing individuals without a team.

IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL TEAM RESULTS

1. Reitz 53

2. Castle 58

3. North 85

4. Central 99

5. Signature School 141

6. Memorial 160

7. Mater Dei 170

8. North Posey 192

9. Boonville 252

10. Harrison 254

11. Mt. Vernon 295

12. Ev. Christian 335

IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Jackson Nolan, Reitz 15:59.2

2. Sawyer Mossberger, Reitz 16:15.5

3. Nolan King, Central 16:25.5

4. Kyle Sterchi, North 16:28.5

5. Zach Wells, North 16:36.2

6. Deacon Sawyer, Castle 16:37.6

7. William Hirsch, Memorial 16:40.8****

8. Brice Johnson, Reitz 16:41.8

9. Jackson Kramer, Castle 16:53.3

10. Kade Buecher, No. Posey 16:58.4****

11. Elias Wallace, North 17:00.1

12. Dane Kramer, Castle 17:04.7

13. Gavin Wheeler, No. Posey 17.:07.7****

14. Logan Schapker, Central 17:11.5

15. Devon Monroe, Castle 17:13.3

16. Gabriel Land, Castle 17:21.5

17. Logan Whyte, Boonville 17:28.7****

18. Zach Schroeder, Mater Dei 17:35.2****

27. Keegan Kuehn, Harrison 18:01.0****

29. Blaine Herr, Mater Dei 18:06.0****

31. Evan Tuley, North Posey 18:11.1****

33. Nicholas Hirsch, Memorial 18:13.0****

34. Hayden Sitzman, Memorial 18:15.4****

****DENOTES INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS WITHOUT THEIR TEAM

IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL TEAM RESULTS

1. Reitz 48

2. Castle 65

3. North Posey 97

4. Boonville 119

5. North 138

6. Mater Dei 139

7. Memorial 151

8. Ev. Christian 168

9. Mt. Vernon 174

IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY SECTIONAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Cordelia Hoover, Reitz 19:20.9

2. Emma Gresham, Boonville 19:32.2

3. Kaden Leverenz, Signature 19:35.3****

4. Emma McGee, Central 19:59.3****

5. Adison Fuller, Reitz 20:07.7

6. Heidi Giannini, Castle 20:09.7

7. Avery Stephens, Castle 20:22.3

8. Abrielle Richard, Ev. Christian 20:24.3****

9. Olivia Esche, North Posey 20:37.2

10. Elle Jo Johnson, North Posey 20:42.3

11. Kori Leverenz, Signature 20:56.1****

12. Taylor Vogt, Reitz 20:58.8

13. Addy Wilkinson, Mater Dei 21:01.5****

14. Gwen Higgins, North 21:03.1

15. Elizabeth Onderak, Memorial 21:36.1****

20. Allison Golba, Memorial 22:00.7****

21. Emma Schroeder, Mater Dei 22:06.9****

24. Kaelyn Sternberg, Memorial 22:21.6****

25. Sammi Holzmeyer, Ev. Christian 22:29.8****

****DENOTES INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING TO REGIONALS WITHOUT THEIR TEAM

