Franklin Street back open after 2022 Fall Festival
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - West Franklin Street is back to normal following the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

The West Side Nut Club and volunteers were out Sunday morning not just on Franklin Street, but also in the surrounding area. Officials with the Nut Club say the clean-up process can take hours, but each year, they aim to have the street back open early in the afternoon.

Brain Zeller served as president of the Nut Club in 2013, and says he’s been helping pick up trash for 15 years.

“It’s the guys around me look at them, I feel guilty, I’m standing here talking, I feel guilty not picking up trash with these guys right now,” Zeller said. “It’s just the comradery. It’s fun to be around the guys and picking up trash isn’t a big deal.”

Officials with the Nut Club say cleaning the sidewalks was one of the final steps before West Franklin Street reopened.

