Deputy Bryan Hicks leads Fall Festival parade as Grand Marshal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual parade at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this year featured countless Tri-State businesses, first responders and performances, but that’s not what made it special.

The man who rode atop the Grand Marshal car has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“Julian called me and I had him on speaker where he could hear it,” Tammy Hicks said. “He got tears in his eyes.”

Posey County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks was this year’s Fall Festival Grand Marshal. Just over a year ago, Hicks was shot in the head in the line of duty, while responding to a shots fired call.

“And he was just hoping they would ask him, and then when I got the call, I about cried because I knew he’d get so excited,” Tammy Hicks said.

On Saturday, Tammy was seen where she has always been, by his side. The couple says their favorite part of the parade was being able to interact with the kids.

“They always look up to police, and especially with his story, I think even more so,” Tammy said.

They say they’ve been at the Fall Festival a couple times already this week, soaking up the small moments that weren’t promised.

“The [Schnucks] big shopping cart was pretty cool,” Bryan and Tammy said.

“He had a pronto pup everyday,” Tammy said. “But he always go for the steak sandwich first though.”

A west-sider himself, this wasn’t Bryan’s first Fall Festival either.

“You know being a west-sider, this is such an honor,” Tammy said.

Bryan shared the same feeling as his wife.

One year later, Deputy Hicks’ progress has been inspirational. Although when asked, he doesn’t see himself as an inspiration, but his wife Tammy says his story of perseverance shows that you can achieve anything you dream of, one step at a time.

“Putting one foot in front of the other, and take it day by day, just try to do your best, and just overcome,” Tammy said.

Tammy and Bryan also said they had their friends visiting from Louisville, who have “done more for them then they could even imagine.”

