Veterans celebrated at the Evansville Wartime Museum

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veterans Care Day was celebrated on Friday at an event hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum with guest speaker Commander Kirk Lippold.

The event was free for veterans since “Healing Reins” of Kentucky paid their admission fees. Evansville Veteran Center had their mobile veteran center present with a counselor and a dog tag machine, which was also free for veteran use. Wartime Museum staff say people must care for veterans as a community.

“There’s no way we can repay the sacrifices that they’ve made but today we are trying to care for them in the ways we know how,” said Lippold. “With therapeutic counseling, with fun activities, and with fellowship with other veterans and admission to our museum which details all the wartime efforts that Evansville has made.”

Commander Lippold is a renowned inspirational leadership speaker who focuses on organizations and businesses on how to build a personal foundation of leadership.

