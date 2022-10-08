Frost possible tonight, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have another chilly night ahead of us! After topping out in the low 60s this afternoon, our temperatures will quickly fall back through the 50s this evening, then through the 40s overnight. Some brief, patchy frost may be possible as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the night under clear, calm conditions. The entire Tri-State is under a Frost Advisory late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a little warmer. Plenty of sunshine and a gentle breeze from the southwest will push our temperatures through the 40s and 50s Sunday morning, breaking into the mid 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night will be clear with lows in the mid 40s.

That warming trend will continue through the middle of the week as warmer air continues to flow in from the south-southwest. Monday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s, but we will also see more clouds throughout the day Wednesday, and rain returns to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

Our best chance of rain will be Wednesday night, and a few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but our skies will gradually clear throughout the day Thursday as that cold front pushes off to our east.

That cold front will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm air from the south and pulling cooler air down from the north instead. As a result, Thursday will be about 15° cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

