Fall Festival Half Pot reaches record high of over $1.6 million

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot has officially passed last year’s record high.

The half pot’s total is now $1,639,870, which exceeds last year’s mark of more than $1.5 million.

The half pot booths officially closed at 2 p.m.

The winning number is set to be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Stage.

Participants can view the official rules and the half pot’s total on the nutclubfallfestival website.

NEW RECORD!



The West Side Nut Club closes at a record total of over $1.6 million.



