Fall Festival Half Pot reaches record high of over $1.6 million
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot has officially passed last year’s record high.
The half pot’s total is now $1,639,870, which exceeds last year’s mark of more than $1.5 million.
The half pot booths officially closed at 2 p.m.
The winning number is set to be announced at 8 p.m. Saturday on the Benjamin and Anna Bosse Foundation Stage.
Participants can view the official rules and the half pot’s total on the nutclubfallfestival website.
NEW RECORD!— Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) October 8, 2022
The winning ticket will be drawn tonight at 8 p.m. We'll be streaming it live on https://t.co/u2YQdb3qPe @14news pic.twitter.com/eUc2ZZB5Ht
