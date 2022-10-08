EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children.

According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams.

Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue on Oct. 6.

Robinson and Williams are believed to be together.

Officials with EPD say if you have any information about their whereabouts to call 911.

