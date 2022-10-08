Birthday Club
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles

13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children.

According to a Facebook post, the two missing are 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams.

Police say they were last seen in the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue on Oct. 6.

Robinson and Williams are believed to be together.

Officials with EPD say if you have any information about their whereabouts to call 911.

