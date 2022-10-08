Dispatch: Southbound Twin Bridges shut down after crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms the southbound lanes of the Twin Bridges are shut down following an accident.

They say a call for a crash with airbag deployment came in just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Viewers tell us traffic is backed up on U.S. 41 all the way to Veterans Memorial.

Dispatch says the road is shut down while officials work to clean up the crash. They say at this time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.