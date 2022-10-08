Dispatch: Authorities respond to assault in progress in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to an assault in progress on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says it happened on the 1100 block of Parrett Street.

The call originally came in around 4:52 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News that Evansville police, fire and AMR are currently on scene.

