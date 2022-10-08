Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Authorities respond to assault in progress in Evansville

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to an assault in progress on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says it happened on the 1100 block of Parrett Street.

The call originally came in around 4:52 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News that Evansville police, fire and AMR are currently on scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
Dump truck takes down power lines in Newburgh
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Dispatch: Southbound Twin Bridges shut down after crash
A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.
Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches record high of over $1.6 million
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go